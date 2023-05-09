PNP apologises for rape threat from 'unidentified' person at its headquarters

The People's National Party (PNP) has apologised for threats and insults hurled at journalists Monday night at it's headquarters, saying the "entire affair is regrettable".

"The incident involving Mr. Dexroy Martin, a Deputy General Secretary of the People's National Party (PNP), and a journalist of the [RJRGLEANER Communications Group] was completely unacceptable and does not reflect the position of the PNP with respect to engagements with the media and guests on the PNP's property," it said in a media release on Tuesday.

Martin had insisted journalists leave the compound because they were wearing green clothing.

Donna Scott Mottley, Opposition spokesperson on information and justice, said the PNP disassociates itself from Martin's behaviour, and wants to reassure the media that such behaviour will not be tolerated within the party.

Meanwhile, in recorded audio from Monday night a person can be heard saying "Mi can rape yuh enuh."

It has been reported that the comment was made by a PNP supporter and directed at a female journalist.

The PNP's statement did not explicitly reference the rape comment, however, it stated that "the party further notes with much discomfort the inappropriate behaviour and offensive comments from other unidentified persons who were present on our property at the time of the incident."

"Neither Mr Martin nor any other party officer witnessed this abusive remark. The PNP strongly condemns such comments and does not support any act of violence against citizens, especially our women and will support any investigation by the authorities of this matter and are prepared to take swift and appropriate action against the perpetrator," it continued.

Scott-Mottley further said that "the PNP unreservedly extends our sincere apologies to the journalist who was subjected to such abuse."

