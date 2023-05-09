Police seeking Clarendon man in viral video

The man seen in a viral video waving a gun and making threats is wanted by the Clarendon police on several counts of wounding, the commanding officer for the parish has disclosed.

He has been identified as Menelek Youngsam, head of the Clarendon police, Superintendent Carlos Russell confirmed.

Russell said the police have already prepared a warrant for Youngsam's arrest.

Contrary to claims made in the video, which has been widely shared on social media platforms, he is not wanted for murder.

Russell said Youngsam only landed on the police's radar after the video began circulating.

He said Youngsam is wanted in connection with an incident in the parish last week in which several people were stabbed.

The Clarendon man claimed in the video that he is the most wanted man in the parish.

