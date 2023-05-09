Williams urges contractors to desist from working on Sundays

Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams is renewing his appeal to building contractors to desist from working on Sundays as not only is this illegal but also a noise inconvenience for residents.

Work on a Sunday is only permissible if approval is granted by the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).

Speaking at today's monthly meeting of the corporation, Williams said that he and other KSAMC personnel have been conducting site visits to ensure compliance.

“We have to uphold the law,” Williams insisted.

Contractors found in breach risk having their building permits revoked.

“The revocation of a permit is not taken lightly and it's not an easy decision that is going to be made.

“It can't be that for every breach the penalty is revocation, there may be other penalties that would be far more effective than just revocation,” he told The Gleaner.

He said he has been in talks with Minister of Local Government, Desmond McKenzie, on this issue.

“It is far easier for the municipality when people are cooperative. It is less expensive on us and less expensive on our resources,” Williams stated.

Meanwhile, the Kingston mayor says the corporation will be clamping down on illegal garages across the municipality.

“I've asked the commandant to identify the roads across the municipality, the areas and the roads that we're having this problem and put it on social media and put it out in the paper that we are coming,” he said.

"You have upwards of 15-20 cars parked on the sidewalks. It has become a public safety issue for our children because our children can't use the sidewalk provided for them and the disabled community have to come out in the roadway to walk."

- Sashana Small

