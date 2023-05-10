12-y-o girl shot in St James

A 12-year-old girl was this morning shot while being transported to school on a motorcycle by a relative in St James.

The shooting happened about 7:40 a.m. in the community of Somerton.

It is reported that while the girl and her relative were travelling on the bike men armed with guns came up and opened fire.

The schoolgirl, who attends William Knibb High School in Trelawny, was hit.

The gunmen then escaped.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She was rushed to hospital where she was admitted in serious but stable condition.

The police are probing the incident.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.