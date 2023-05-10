18-y-o man arrested over abduction of 7-y-o girl in St Mary

An 18-year-old man has been arrested by the police in St Mary in relation to the abduction of a seven-year-old girl in Backmarkham district in Fellowship Hall in the parish.

He was picked up at his home.

Charges are expected to be laid.

It is reported that the young girl left her home for school on Tuesday morning but was abducted by a man who reportedly dragged her into an abandoned building and tied her up with rope.

She was reportedly physically assaulted by the man, who left her inside the building.

It is reported that the child managed to free herself and went to seek help.

She was assisted home by passers-by.

A report was later made to the police.

Today, the police, acting on information, conducted an operation in which the 18-year-old man was arrested.

The incident has left residents shocked.

- Carl Gilchrist

