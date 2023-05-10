Amendments for JPS renewable energy upgrade get cabinet approval

Cabinet has approved amendments to the Electricity Act to enable the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) to replace its ageing power-generation plants with renewable sources of energy.

JPS had signalled its intention to replace 171.5 megawatts of power capacity with renewable energy.

In his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in Parliament on Wednesday, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz said that Cabinet gave approval for the replacement of the 171.5 megawatts of generating capacity under the Right-of-First-Refusal arrangement in JPS' licence.

At the same time, the advertisement for the expression of interest for the supply of 100 megawatts of renewable energy-based power generation facilities on a build, own and operate basis has been published.

Vaz said that all qualified entities should apply.

“It is a game changer for generations to come,” he said.

