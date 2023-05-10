‘Di Teacha’ hopes to provide fix for Western St Mary

HAVING BEEN in Western St Mary for close to two decades and not seen political representatives effect fixes that he believes the constituency needs, educator Errol Bascoe, nicknamed ‘Di Teacha’, is seeking to be a change agent as he aspires to become the People’s National Party’s (PNP) candidate for the division in the next general election.

Bascoe, 56, has spent the last 35 years in the education sector, the last 18 as principal at Tacky High School in Gayle, in the parish.

He is believed to be one of several persons seeking to fill the vacancy, as Jason Stanford stepped down as the party’s representative after being beaten in the 2020 general election. Another aspirant for the vacancy created by Stanford’s departure is Jouvaughnie Byfield. However, efforts to reach Byfield proved unsuccessful.

In the meantime, ‘Di Teacha’ is hopeful of a rescue act.

“Having been in Western St Mary for as much as 18 years I have seen the need for someone to rescue Western St Mary from the state into which it has fallen. I believe I am the person for that,” Bascoe told The Gleaner.

“Being a fixture in the community for 18 years, having ran a successful school, I see where I am now needed to broaden my scope, come out of my comfort zone and to serve the people of Western St Mary,” he added.

IMMEDIATE FOCUS

Western St Mary, one of three electoral divisions in the parish, includes communities such as Boscobel, Carron Hall, Gayle, Oracabessa, and Retreat.

The Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) Robert Montague, who won the previous two general elections, in 2016 and 2020, is the sitting member of parliament.

Bascoe’s campaign is centred around a 10-point plan, which he believes would “revolutionise” the constituency and benefit of the people.

“With bold and visionary leadership, we will revolutionise the constituency through economic empowerment and job creation, education and training, agriculture, infrastructure development, tourism, entertainment and the creative economy, community development, sports, health and wellness, and security,” read one of Bascoe’s promotional flyers.

He disclosed that even though all 10 points are important, economic empowerment and job creation, education and training, and community development are the three areas that would require immediate focus.

Listing the priorities, he said: “Education and training, as I would have proposed elsewhere, I would introduce night school as I had mentioned that schools are the most underused government facilities you could find.”

Bascoe added: “And so night school, no age limit, in collaboration with HEART and City and Guilds offering training and education for citizens regardless of their age; with night school being run from six to 10 p.m. offering training and certification in all the skill areas.

“And then empowerment and job creation; putting in a BPO in Galina to create numerous jobs with its inter-connectivity providing help to every sector of the community,” he explained. “The taxi men would benefit more, the cook shops, the supermarkets, and just about everybody would get a touch of having the first BPO in Western St Mary.”

Bascoe believes his 10-point plan is poised for success as no one had previously articulated such a vision for Western St Mary.

“I really think that the ‘sticktoitiveness’ with which I come will make the difference in carrying this through to completion. That is probably what would make the difference,” Bascoe said.