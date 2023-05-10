Drivers strike at MBMBC enters a second week

WESTERN BUREAU:

As was the case last week, commuters in western Jamaica, who use the Montego Bay Metro Bus Company (MBMBC) as their primary mode of transport, were left stranded, as the company’s bus drivers took their protest over monies deducted from their salaries into a second week.

“This is so ridiculous, it makes no sense,” said Marlene Smith, whose son would normally travel daily from Montego Bay to school in Lucea, Hanover, via the metro bus. “The minister of transport needs to intervene. It is now costing me three times what it used to cost me to send my son to school.”

On Monday, Alexander Nicholson, acting island supervisor for National Workers Union (NWU), the union which represents the striking bus drivers, told The Gleaner that the situation remains unresolved because the MBMBC management is refusing to provide the union with documents pertinent to protecting the workers’ rights.

According to Nicholson, while the management of the MBMBC has admitted that they erred in deducting monies from the workers, they are nonetheless refusing to turn over the document from the Ministry of Finance, which they claim was the source of the error.

“They sent a full-page letter today explaining where the error was and so on, but we need a meeting on the local level to have that discussion,” Nicholson told The Gleaner yesterday. “The document was trying to explain where the error was, but we are saying that we still need to see the original document that they had sent to the Transformation Unit at the Ministry of Finance to compare with what they have and to see where the error was. We are not just going to take a word of mouth that there was an error, we need to see the document.”

Representatives of the MBMBC, who were formerly open to speaking to The Gleaner at the onset of the dispute, are now not accepting calls. Last week, Colin Murray, the chairman of the bus company, promised a statement after meeting with the union but never followed up. Since then, efforts to reach him have been futile.

With the MBMBC’s general manager Shaune-Gaye Brown refusing to provide the documents requested by the union, claiming that it contains confidential information, it is unlikely that the situation will be resolved unless one party relents.

The dispute erupted when the management of the MBMBC, without providing supporting documents, deducted monies from the April salaries of the bus drivers. The MBMBC said the drivers had been overpaid in March as the result of a blunder by the Ministry of Finance in computing their new salary packages under a government reclassification exercise.

The workers, however, reject the claim, arguing that the monies were the result of a negotiated settlement between their union (NWU) and the Ministry of Finance. They then withdrew their service, demanding to see the document with the error and the written instruction to make the deductions from their salaries.