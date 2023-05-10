Full Text | PNP says rape comment was not directed at female journalist

The People's National Party (PNP) says its investigation has found that the rape comment that was made during an incident at its headquarters on Monday was not directed at a female journalist.

The PNP says its analysis of the recording as well as interviews conducted with individuals present revealed that the comment was made as part of a separate conversation involving two protesters from the South Eastern St Catherine constituency who were in the vicinity.

It says the journalist was not the target of the remark.

The party says it has sought the assistance of persons in the constituency to help identify and locate the persons on the recording.

“While the comment appears to have been banter between friends, the PNP wishes to reiterate its condemnation of all forms of violence and abusive language or behaviour, particularly towards women,” said the PNP in a statement today.

Full Statement

