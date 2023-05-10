INDECOM to probe alleged beating of brothers by security forces

THE INDEPENDENT Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is to commence a probe into the alleged beating of two brothers by the security forces on Sunday morning.

The injured men, one of whom is said to be mentally challenged, were reportedly inside their place of abode on Fitzgerald Avenue, off Maxfield Avenue, about 5 a.m. when a combined security team on patrol reportedly forced entry.

In the ordeal, which is said to have lasted about 20 minutes, the men were allegedly heard ‘begging’ for their lives.

According to one of the brothers, 43-year-old Orville McBean, the only explanation given was that a gunman whom the security team was chasing, was seen entering their yard.

“Mi a sleep and me hear the talking, and open my window and mi see dem in the yard and by the time mi go lock back mi window a dem mi see come inna di house and say ‘which part the man weh run deh’?” McBean said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He allegedly told the soldiers he was unaware of the situation about which they had enquired, and that he lived alone.

“One of dem start get aggressive and say mi must creep pon mi knee and by time mi go on my knee a bare lick mi start get, bare gun butt,” McBean alleged.

His elder sibling, 48-year-old Wayne McBean, was also alleged to have been beaten and received an injury close to his left eye.

“Him get a bloodshot. A di soldier dem did a lick wi. Three soldiers and one policeman were there. We go up a JDF (Sunday) morning and dem look pon mi and tell mi fi go doctor and when mi go doctor, mi fi report it. I reported it, I did go to Hunts Bay (police station) last night when I got back,” McBean said.

He is demanding justice and has reported the matter to INDECOM.

“When mi call dem (INDECOM) inna di morning dem say dem ago call mi and dem call mi when time mi deh a public (Kingston Public Hospital),” McBean related.

He told The Gleaner he is out of pocket and will have to beg bus fare, and for someone to accompany him to meet with INDECOM.

AWARE OF INCIDENT

When The Gleaner contacted INDECOM, a senior investigator told our news team that matter was brought to their attention.

“INDECOM is aware and we’re going to have further dialogue with the victims,” the senior investigator said.

In the meantime, councillor for the Whitfield Town division, Eugene Kelly, described the situation as “very unfortunate”.

“I also hear that these two brothers are suffering from mental illness as well. It’s very sad. I will be seeking to speak with Superintendent Ricketts (Kirk) on the matter. I know he is a man that don’t tolerate the abuse of residents,” he told The Gleaner.

“I do hope that the situation will be resolved very quickly. The protection of the most vulnerable of our society, the elderly, the children and mentally ill is a marker by which we define a civilised society and so this matter must be treated with seriousness,” Kelly added.

Ricketts, senior superintendent of police who is the, commanding officer for the St Andrew South police division, could not be reached for comment.

Our news team was unsuccessful despite repeated attempts to reach the Jamaica Defence Force’s (JDF) media liaison officer.

When the Gleaner news team visited the area, residents expressed dissatisfaction with the alleged beatings.

“Wickedness this, you make after somebody and you don’t catch him and you just beat up someone else. Dem need justice,” a female resident who did not reveal her name told The Gleaner.

No weapon was seized during a search of the premises which the brothers occupy and no charges have been laid against them.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com