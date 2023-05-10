Jamaica’s tourism resilience amid pandemic recognised by CHTA

Jamaica's resilience and recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have been recognised by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA).

The honour, in the form of the Destination Resilience Award, was made on Monday in Barbados at a luncheon by the CHTA.

“It is a pleasure to recognise my home country… as it validates the countless hours and effort that went into the recovery through our public and private sector partners to ensure the survival of tourism,” said CHTA president, Nicola Madden-Greig, in a media release Tuesday.

Jamaica was credited for its robust health and safety protocols that helped to manage the spread of the virus while allowing for the survival and sustainability of the sector.

The establishment of the COVID-19 Recovery Taskforce, the creation of Resilient Corridors and key public-private partnerships were among the initiatives highlighted.

It was noted that the country's health and security protocols received the World Travel and Tourism Council's 'Safe Travels' stamp of approval.

Tourism minister, Edmund Bartlett, in accepting the award, expressed appreciation and lauded the work of stakeholders.

“From the minds and hard work of the team, Jamaica was first out of the blocks on the road to recovery,” he said.

“This award highlights the importance of partnerships in a crisis. We're truly grateful and deeply honoured to receive this distinction,” noted Director of Tourism, Donovan White.

- Janet Silvera

