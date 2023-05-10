JFJ wants police to urgently investigate rape threat against journalist

Human rights lobby group Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) is calling for the police to urgently investigate the threat of rape made against a journalist at the People's National Party's headquarters on Monday evening.

It's also calling for the leadership of the PNP to swiftly identify the person who threatened the journalist.

In a media release on Wednesday, JFJ said it denounced the threats made against journalists, noting that "of utmost alarm is the abhorrent threat of rape targeting a female journalist."

It said the PNP's leadership should assist law enforcement in locating the perpetrator and help to ensure that they are held accountable to the extent allowed in law.

"In a country plagued by pervasive violence against women, such reprehensible behaviour must be unequivocally condemned, especially by those who seek national leadership" it stated.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"We urgently call upon the Jamaica Constabulary Force to launch a thorough investigation into this matter, recognising the gravity of the criminal offence of assault (threats of violence) and the safety of the victim," it continued.

The JFJ has also rebuked what it said is the "senseless partisan politics that characterised PNP Deputy General Secretary Dexroy Martin's approach to media personnel as they attempted to do their job."

It asserted that Martin's actions threaten press freedom and undermine the principles of good governance and call for substantial corrective measures.

"Political parties play a crucial role in shaping policies and political culture and as such, it is imperative that the PNP's leadership pursue any available internal disciplinary measures to sanction Mr Martin, irrespective of his subsequent apology," JFJ said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.