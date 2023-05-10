Man fatally shot in St Thomas by Beryllium security guards

A man said to be mentally challenged was this afternoon fatally shot by Beryllium security guards in St Thomas.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Kenrick Bloomfield of Johnstown.

Head of the St Thomas Police Division Superintendent Allison Byfield told The Gleaner that Bloomfield was shot after he pointed an object at the guards, who were in the area servicing an Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

The object turned out to be a toy gun.

The incident happened about 2 p.m. along West Street in Morant Bay.

“As soon as they were through servicing the ATM and were leaving, a man approached them. They called out to him to step back, he raised his arm with an object that resembles a firearm, and he was shot and injured and rushed to the hospital,” she said.

She said he was pronounced dead at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Beryllium said it is cooperating with the police as cops probe the incident.

- Sashana Small

