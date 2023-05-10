Men on gun charges remanded in St Catherine

Four men who were held in connection with the seizure of two illegal guns in St Catherine have been remanded to appear in the Gun Court on May 26.

Thirty-year-old Michael Harris, otherwise called 'Mice'; 19-year-old Jaheim Levy; 29-year old Janai Young; and 26-year-old Oniel Russell are charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

They appeared before senior parish court judge Desiree Alleyne on Tuesday.

It is alleged that about 4 p.m. on April 22, police stopped a motor car with four men aboard while conducting an operation along the Riversdale main road in St Catherine.

The police reportedly searched the car and found two pistols loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition inside the vehicle.

They also found 12 cellular phones.

The men were arrested and subsequently charged.

-Rasbert Turner

