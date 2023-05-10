Police probing possible abduction in Pavilion Jewellers robbery

The police are probing a possible case of abduction in relation to Wednesday morning's robbery incident at Pavilion Jewellers at Springs Plaza in St Andrew.

A member of the management team at the establishment told The Gleaner that the robbers were seemingly abandoned by their getaway driver, causing them to abduct an unsuspecting motorist.

When quizzed by our news team, the police told The Gleaner that the investigation is still at a delicate stage and closed-circuit television footage is being reviewed.

The robbery took place at the location shortly after the doors at the establishment were opened for business.

The entity has been shuttered for the day.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Gleaner understands that the robbers, dressed in security guard uniforms and masks, made off with assorted jewellery, appliance and video games.

It is reported that one of the guards working at the location was also disarmed.

Investigations are ongoing.

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.