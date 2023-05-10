Popular meat shop operator fatally shot in Mount Salem, St James

A man was gunned down outside his meat shop in Mount Salem, St James this afternoon.

He is Clive Lawson, who resided in the community.

It is reported that about 4:30 p.m. the popular meat shop operator was standing outside his establishment, which is located along the main road in Mount Salem, when gunmen in a vehicle drove up and opened fire.

Lawson was shot multiple times.

He is the third person to be killed this week in Mount Salem, which has been under a Zone of Special Operations since 2017.

The police imposed a curfew in the community on Monday.

- Hopeton Bucknor

