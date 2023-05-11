Beryllium warns against pranks and videos as personnel carry out operations

Beryllium Limited is urging the public to refrain from engaging in any activities that trivialise or mimic the dangerous nature of its cash-in-transit (CIT) operations.

The warning comes a day after Beryllium security guards shot and killed a man said to be mentally challenged in St Thomas. The deceased, 36-year-old Kenrick Bloomfield of Johnstown, was shot after he pointed an object at the guards who were in the area servicing an Automated Teller Machine (ATM). The object turned out to be a toy gun.

“Initiating pranks that simulate these high-risk situations can create panic, confusion, and potentially lead to unnecessary harm or tragic consequences,” Beryllium said in a statement.

The company also shared concerns with what it said is the increasing trend of photographing or taking videos of cash-in-transit (CIT) operations for social media dissemination by the public. Stating that it compromises the high-risk nature of the business as there are dangers associated with such actions.

“Our priority is to protect both our employees and the public from such dangerous situations. We encourage everyone to be respectful and considerate of the high-risk nature of CIT operations. Instead of capturing photographs or videos, we kindly request that you offer your support and understanding from a safe distance,” it further stated.

