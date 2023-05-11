Corporate Hands | Discovery Bauxite employees participate in Read Across Jamaica Day

Discovery Bauxite attorney-at-law Trudy-Ann Fisher (standing, left) enjoying a reading session with a grade-six class at Discovery Bay All-Age School on Tuesday during Read Across Jamaica Day. The legal officer read from a book ‘Jonah – The Man Who Tried to Run Away from God’, written by late Christian author Lusta Neita and illustrated by Discovery Bay artist Margaret McNeish. Discovery Bauxite participated in the day with employees reading and a donation of books and prizes. School principal Mercella Shaw-Bryan (right) is enjoying the moment.