Corporate Hands | JN Group donates over $2.6m for breast cancer awareness

Sanya Wallace (second left), assistant general manager at JN Money Services Limited, makes a cheque presentation to Michael Leslie, acting executive director of the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS), for half of the total funds donated and raised by JN Money through JN Group’s Power of Pink breast campaign held in October last year. Josette Smith Scott (left), head of product management and customer insights, JN Group, and Dionne Thomas, public relations and administrative assistant at JCS, participated in the handover. The funds which totalled $1,814,209.74 will be split equally between JCS and Reach to Recovery, JCS’ breast cancer arm. Another presentation will be made to Reach to Recovery.