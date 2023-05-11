Corporate Hands | NCB Foundation’s Child Month treat

Cockburn Pen community youth teacher, Ackeef Nugent (front row, third left), and some of his students, enjoy a Child’s Month treat at the Sangster’s Bookstore, courtesy of NCB Foundation recently. The students were able to choose stationery supplies from the Mall Plaza location, while Nugent also received a laptop to assist with his personal and academic journey. Sharing the experience are (second row, from left): Nugent’s grandmother, Michelle Johnson; NCBJ Head of Group Client Experience Sharon Williams; NCB Foundation Directors Emprezz Golding and Tracy-Ann Spence; Sangster’s Bookstore Retail Sales Manager Pauline Shuttleworth and Branch Manager Sophia Turton.