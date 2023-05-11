A good day for reading

Niyokia Hines (second right), digital marketing specialist at The Gleaner Company Media Limited, engages with grade-four students from the Corinaldi Avenue Primary School for Read Across Jamaica Day on Tuesday.
Latoya Harris-Ghartey, executive director of the National Education Trust, is delighted with a grade-five student at the Windward Road Primary School who shared her excitement after a storys. Ghartey-Harris read to the class for Read Across Jamaica Day on Tuesday. One of The National Education Trust’s focus areas is to generate resources to support improved educational outcomes in Jamaica.