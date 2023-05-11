Thu | May 11, 2023

A good day for reading

Published:Thursday | May 11, 2023 | 12:56 AM
Niyokia Hines (second right), digital marketing specialist at The Gleaner Company Media Limited, engages with grade-four students from the Corinaldi Avenue Primary School for Read Across Jamaica Day on Tuesday.
Ashley Anguin
Latoya Harris-Ghartey, executive director of the National Education Trust, is delighted with a grade-five student at the Windward Road Primary School who shared her excitement after a storys. Ghartey-Harris read to the class for Read Across Jamaica Day on
Contributed
Deryke Smith, CEO of COK Sodality, reads to students at Dunrobin Primary School on Read Across Jamaica Day at the school on Red Hills Road in St Andrew on Tuesday.
Rudolph Brown
Audrey Tugwell-Henry (right), CEO of the Scotia Group, reads to grade-three students at Elletson Primary and Infant School during Read Across Jamaica Day on Tuesday.
Ian Allen
Tamar Dormar, principal of St Paul’s United Infant School, takes part in Read Across Jamaica Day at Calabar Primary School in St Andrew on Tuesday.
Contributed
Individuals from government and corporate bodies across the island on Tuesday took time out to visit several schools where they participated in Read Across Jamaica Day activities.

Read Across Jamaica Day forms part of the Ministry of Education and Youth’s and the Jamaica Teachers’ Association’s annual Education Week activities being celebrated between May 7 and 13 this year.

Here are a few highlights of the activities that took place on Tuesday.