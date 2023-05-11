St Catherine Health Dept invesitgating reports of 'odour' from Dovecot

The St Catherine Health Department has launched an investigation into reports of an odour emanating from the Dovecot Memorial Park in the parish.

Residents of the Green Acres community have been complaining that they are suffering grave discomfort as a result of the odour.

Alphanso Johnson, the councillor for the Frazer's Content division in St Catherine in which the cemetery is located, said that the concerns are known and being dealt with.

"Yes there are some grave concerns. We have in fact contacted the management of Dovecot and there is to be a walk-through to see how best to deal with the residents' concerns," Johnson told The Gleaner.

Chief Public Health Inspector for St Catherine, Denece Douglas, also said the department is aware of the concerns.

"We will be sending an officer to investigate the report, as there can be serious implications. So it must be checked thoroughly," Douglas said.

-Rasbert Turner

