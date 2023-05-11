St James police name two persons of interest following double murders

The St James Police have listed two men as persons of interest in the parish following two incidents of double murder this week.

They are: Tevin Lawson, otherwise called 'Bruk Hand', of Katan Lane, St James, and Nester Gillimore, otherwise called 'Zaddo', of Granville in the parish.

Head of the St James Police, Senior Superintendent of Police Vernon Ellis, says they are being asked to report to the St James Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) by noon on Thursday.

He says the men may be able to assist the police with ongoing investigations.

The police say attempts to locate the men have proven futile.

Anyone with information that can assist in locating these individuals is being asked to contact the St James CIB at 876 953-6191, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

