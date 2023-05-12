Corrections department gets interim head as commissioner retires

The Department of Correctional Services is to get a new head as its commissioner has retired.

Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Gary Rowe served from April 11, 2019, to May 11, 2023.

The department says deputy commissioner Dr Marc Thomas will act in the position until a new commissioner is named.

Orville Moore, chief probation aftercare officer, will act as interim deputy commissioner.

The department thanked Rowe for his four years of leadership.

