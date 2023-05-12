Fitz-Henley, Morris Dixon sworn in as senators

Abka Fitz-Henley and Dr Dana Morris Dixon took the Oath of Allegiance in the Senate earlier today.

The two have replaced Natalie Campbell-Rodriques and Leslie Campbell who have relinquished their positions as Government senators.

President of the Senate Tom Tavares Finson this morning announced that the two senators had resigned. He praised them for their contribution to the Senate.

After taking the Oath, both senators signed the document, greeted the president and other members, and were welcomed to the Upper House with a resounding applause from senators on both sides of the political divide.

Tavares Finson and acting leader of Government business Aubyn Hill welcomed the new senators.

Hill called Fitz-Henley "Mr Breaking News", as he welcomed the former journalist to the Upper House.

Leader of Opposition Business Senator Peter Bunting said he was looking forward to Fitz-Henley and Morris Dixon's contributions as lawmakers.

