Former Immaculate principal Sister Maureen Clare Hall has died

Former principal of Immaculate Conception High School and Sister Maureen Clare Hall has died.

Sister Maureen served as principal from 1963 to 1991.

During her 28-year tenure, she developed a reputation for being a disciplinarian who, despite her heavy schedule, always made time for those in need.

Sister Maureen did her undergraduate studies at St Bonaventure University in the United States and La Valle University in Quebec.

She returned to St Bonaventure where she read for her masters in educational administration and later completed a masters degree in Catholic liturgy at Catholic University in Washington.

- Judana Murphy

