Higgler allegedly held with stolen corn charged with praedial larceny

A man in St Catherine has been charged with praedial larceny after allegedly being held with stolen corn.

The police say 35-year-old higgler Wayne Taylor was accosted with a bag containing dozens of corn in the farming community of Colbeck, which is located near Old Harbour.

They say a team was in the area when Taylor was seen on a bicycle with a bag in his possession.

On seeing the police, he reportedly tried to elude the cops but he was caught.

He was taken into custody and the bag was seized.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was subsequently charged with praedial larceny.

His court date is being finalised.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.