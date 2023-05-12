JIBS ready to unleash high-profile beauty expo

WESTERN BUREAU:

Hair, skin, fashion, and wellness are poised to take centrestage in western Jamaica on the weekend of June 23-25 with the staging of the 2023 edition of the annual Jamaica International Beauty Expo (JIBS), which will be held at the world-famous Montego Bay Convention Centre.

The beauty expo, which is in its fourth year, has had three successful staging and the organisers are confident that, with a record level of participation from expert players in the beauty and wellness industry, alongside support from the public, another stellar event will be on offer.

Suzette Brown, coordinator of JIBE, said this year’s event will feature both local and overseas industry players from the manufacturing and wholesale sectors, who are coming to showcase their latest products and services.

“Each year we have exhibitors from overseas,” said Brown, who was speaking at the recent event launch at Icon Fairview Mall in Montego Bay. “They will be coming out of the United States and from across the Caribbean, including our local Jamaican beauty business leaders.”

Brown said that her organisation will be providing hands-on information on how manufacturers and wholesalers can access external markets.

With Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) onboard this year, Brown said this will facilitate online buyers from overseas, among other critical trading arrangements.

“We have had successes and witnessed first-hand the transformative power of the beauty expo, and we have had companies launch products and acquired funding based on their participation at JIBE over the years,” said Brown, “We have attracted the interest of manufacturers, retailers, and the attention of the buying public, and creating one of the most vibrant marketing places for goods and services in the industry.”

Speaking on behalf of the title sponsor, Beauty by Doctors Medical Spa, Dr Charmaine Thomas, the organisation’s chief executive officer, said her company is delighted to affix its brand to JIBE and is looking forward to showcasing their state-of-the-art services in plastic surgeries and their suite of other services, which are aimed at helping to enhance beauty and wellness.

“As we work to build a better future for ourselves, and our industry, we must be mindful of the emotional, physical, mental, social, and environmental dimensions which are critical to the growth of the local and global beauty industry,” she said.

According to Thomas, the beauty industry, which is valued globally at US$571 billion and is expected to grow annually by 3.8 per cent between 2023 and 2027, is not just about looking beautiful, but also about creating and developing the environment towards “living our best life”.