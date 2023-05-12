Labour Ministry staff 'bid farewell' to Karl Samuda

News has emerged that Karl Samuda is purported to be leaving the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

In a post on its Instagram account a short while ago, the Ministry stated that Samuda today bid farewell to Permanent Secretary, Colette Roberts Risden and its executive team.

“All the best Minister,” read the post.

However, there has been no information from the Office of the Prime Minister about a change in leadership at the labour ministry.

Samuda was appointed labour and social security minister for almost three years.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced changes to the composition of the Senate with the appointment of former journalist Abka Fitz-Henley and finance executive Dr Dana Morris Dixon.

This was made possible with the resignations of Natalie Campbell-Rodriques and Leslie Campbell.

Fitz-Henley and Dixon were sworn in this morning.

