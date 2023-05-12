Man charged after off-duty cop foils attempted robbery along Olympic Way

The police have arrested and charged a man in relation to an attempted robbery of an establishment along Olympic Way in St Andrew on Thursday.

Charged with assault with intent to rob, shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, and unauthorized possession of ammunition is 34-year-old Dave Clarke, a labourer of Big Lane, Central Village, St Catherine.

His court date is being finalised.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 11:53 a.m., two armed men attempted to rob the establishment.

An off-duty policeman saw what was happening and engaged the men.

One man was apprehended, and according to the police, a Lorcin nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing seven 9mm rounds was seized.

Clarke was taken into custody and subsequently charged.

