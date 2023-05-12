Man charged after off-duty cop foils attempted robbery along Olympic Way
The police have arrested and charged a man in relation to an attempted robbery of an establishment along Olympic Way in St Andrew on Thursday.
Charged with assault with intent to rob, shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, and unauthorized possession of ammunition is 34-year-old Dave Clarke, a labourer of Big Lane, Central Village, St Catherine.
His court date is being finalised.
Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 11:53 a.m., two armed men attempted to rob the establishment.
An off-duty policeman saw what was happening and engaged the men.
One man was apprehended, and according to the police, a Lorcin nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing seven 9mm rounds was seized.
Clarke was taken into custody and subsequently charged.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.