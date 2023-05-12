Man found with throat slashed and hand severed in Canaan, St James

The Adelphi police in St James are reporting the murder of another man in Canaan district, on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Trevaughn Stoddard of a Smithfield address in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland. However, he lived in Canaan district at the time of his death.

It is reported that about 9 p.m., residents living in the Canaan community stumbled upon Stoddard's body, which was lying at the side of a house with multiple chop wounds.

They summoned the police.

On arrival of the lawmen, it was discovered that the victim's throat was slashed and his left hand severed.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem.

Stoddard is the third person to be killed in the Canaan community since the start of the week and his body was discovered in the same vicinity where two men from the community, 24-year-old Romaine Melville and 30-year-old Andre Brown, were shot and killed on Wednesday morning.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.