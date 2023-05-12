Man gunned down at construction site in Hopewell

An elderly construction worker was gunned down at a site in Hopewell, Hanover this afternoon.

A woman who was nearby was hit in the gun attack and is now in hospital.

The incident happened about 1 p.m. along Crab Wood Road in Hopewell.

It is reported that the senior citizen, who is from the community of Montpellier in Sandy Bay in the parish, was carrying out work at the construction site when armed men came up and opened fire.

The elderly man was shot multiple times.

He is the third person to be shot and killed in less than a week in Hopewell.

Gunmen have been creating havoc in the relatively quiet community.

- Hopeton Bucknor

