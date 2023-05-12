Manchester police on high alert following incidents of sexual assault, break-in

The Manchester police have confirmed the sexual assault of two women, in the parish, over the last two weeks after their homes were broken into.

It's reported that the victims were also robbed of cash and their cellular phones.

Although the police have reported that they see no pattern of women being the key targets of robberies in the parish, they say the incidents, which happened in the Balvenie Heights and Dunrobin communities of Mandeville, are of major concern.

And while residents have mentioned other alleged incidents of rape and break-in in the area, the police say they have not received those reports.

Crime Officer for the parish, Dennis Simpson, is appealing to persons who are victims of a crime to ensure they file a report at the nearest police station.

"We are meeting with citizens now and having our community meetings and we will use this as an opportunity to brief them in this regard," he said.

He indicated that the necessary steps continue to be taken to ensure the safety of residents and strong leads are being followed to find the perpetrators.

One resident told The Gleaner she was fearful.

"I don't know what is happening but I just want it to stop. I don't feel safe and I may need to move, but sometimes you don't even know where to go. I am just hoping the police can have increased patrols and put a cap on these break-ins and now this rape issue. We don't want this to become a trend," she said.

-Tamara Bailey

