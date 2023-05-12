Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wall, utility pole

A St Andrew motorcyclist today died as a result of injuries sustained after crashing into a wall and a utility pole.

He is Dwayne Whyte, a painter of Hagley Park Road.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that at about 1:20 p.m., Whyte was travelling along East Avenue when he lost control of his bike and crashed.

The police were called to the scene.

He was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

