Fri | May 12, 2023

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wall, utility pole

Published:Friday | May 12, 2023 | 8:41 PM
He was pronounced dead at hospital. - File photo.

A St Andrew motorcyclist today died as a result of injuries sustained after crashing into a wall and a utility pole.

He is Dwayne Whyte, a painter of Hagley Park Road.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that at about 1:20 p.m., Whyte was travelling along East Avenue when he lost control of his bike and crashed.

The police were called to the scene.

He was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.