New board appointed for fraud-hit INSPORTS
A new 12-member Board of Directors has been appointed for the fraud-hit Institute of Sports Limited (INSPORTS).
Sports Minister Olivia Grange says the board will serve for a period of one year with effect from May 1.
The members are:
- Mr Newton Amos, Chairman
- Mr Ian Forbes, Deputy Chairman
- Mr Ronald Anderson
- Mr Vishwanauth Tolan
- Dr Michelle Holt
- Dr Lee Martin
- Mr Allan Beckford
- Mr Glen Nelson
- Mr. Emile Spence
- Mrs Shirley McLean Brown
- Mrs Suzzette Ison
- Major Desmon Brown, ex officio (Interim Executive Director of Insports)
The announcement of the new board comes amid a $222-million fraud uncovered at the agency.
Last month, six persons were arrested and charged in relation to the alleged scheme.
They are charged with various offences including conspiracy to defraud; acquisition, use and possession of criminal property; engaging in transactions involving criminal property; and larceny as a servant.
