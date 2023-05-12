New board appointed for fraud-hit INSPORTS

A new 12-member Board of Directors has been appointed for the fraud-hit Institute of Sports Limited (INSPORTS).

Sports Minister Olivia Grange says the board will serve for a period of one year with effect from May 1.

The members are:

- Mr Newton Amos, Chairman

- Mr Ian Forbes, Deputy Chairman

- Mr Ronald Anderson

- Mr Vishwanauth Tolan

- Dr Michelle Holt

- Dr Lee Martin

- Mr Allan Beckford

- Mr Glen Nelson

- Mr. Emile Spence

- Mrs Shirley McLean Brown

- Mrs Suzzette Ison

- Major Desmon Brown, ex officio (Interim Executive Director of Insports)

The announcement of the new board comes amid a $222-million fraud uncovered at the agency.

Last month, six persons were arrested and charged in relation to the alleged scheme.

They are charged with various offences including conspiracy to defraud; acquisition, use and possession of criminal property; engaging in transactions involving criminal property; and larceny as a servant.

