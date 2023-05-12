Sixth former charged for allegedly having sex with a minor

A sixth-form student has been arrested and charged in St James after he was reportedly caught having sex with a 14-year-old girl at his home in the parish on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old accused was charged on May 11 with having sexual intercourse with a person under 16 years old.

It is reported that the girl left her home to attend school on Tuesday morning but did not reach the institution.

Her relatives got news that she was last seen going to the sixth former's home and a report was made to the police.

It is further reported that the police went to the accused's home and the 14-year-old girl was discovered hiding under his bed, clad only in her underwear.

The girl and the accused were taken into custody and the 19 year old later charged.

- Hopeton Bucknor

