St Catherine man arrested by CISOCA
Published:Friday | May 12, 2023 | 8:10 PM
A St Catherine man has been taken into custody in relation to allegations of sexual contact with a female student at the school where he worked as a security guard.
He was apprehended on Thursday by detectives assigned to the Centre for Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) during an intelligence-driven operation.
He is being held on suspicion of having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16.
Further investigation is being undertaken with a view to bringing formal charges against him.
- Rasbert Turner
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.