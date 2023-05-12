St Catherine man arrested by CISOCA

A St Catherine man has been taken into custody in relation to allegations of sexual contact with a female student at the school where he worked as a security guard.

He was apprehended on Thursday by detectives assigned to the Centre for Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) during an intelligence-driven operation.

He is being held on suspicion of having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16.

Further investigation is being undertaken with a view to bringing formal charges against him.

- Rasbert Turner

