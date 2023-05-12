Two shot and injured as gang violence erupts in Mount Salem

A reprisal attack stemming from a deadly gang warfare which erupted in Mount Salem, St James, on Monday has resulted in two men being shot and seriously wounded at the intersection of Cottage Road and the Mount Salem main road in Montego Bay on Thursday night.

Both victims, a taxi operator and a musician, have been admitted to hospital.

It's reported that about 9 p.m., the taxi operator was transporting passengers from downtown Montego Bay, towards Mount Salem, when armed men travelling in a station wagon motor car blocked their path.

The men alighted from the vehicle and opened fire on the taxi, hitting both men multiple times, before speeding away from the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival the wounded men were transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where they were treated and admitted in serious condition.

Thursday's incident followed the shooting deaths of three men from the area this week.

- Hopeton Bucknor

