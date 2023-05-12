United Nations Secretary-General to make two-day visit to Jamaica

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is to visit Jamaica.

The trip will take place between Sunday, May 14 and Monday, May 15.

Guterres will meet with Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The UN say they are expected to discuss a wide range of issues including the impact of the climate crisis in the Caribbean and the upcoming High-Level discussions on the mid-term review of the global framework for disaster risk reduction.

They will also discuss the situation in Haiti as well as ways of involving the international community, including Jamaica's leadership, in efforts to reform the global financial architecture.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Jamaica is co-chair, alongside Canada, of the Group of Friends on SDG Financing.

Guterres and Holness are scheduled to hold a joint press conference following their meeting.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.