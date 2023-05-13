Bail for teen and 20-y-o accused in shopping spree on stolen credit card

A teen boy and his 20-year-old accomplice who allegedly conspired and stole a credit card and conducted unauthorised shopping amounting to $237,000, were granted bail when they appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

Neville Harris and the 17-year-old are charged with unauthorised access to computer data, possession of identity information and simple larceny.

Attorney-at-Law Shadae Bailey made the successful bail application, telling the court that her clients are fit and proper candidates and will abide by their bail conditions.

Parish Judge Charles Pennycooke, then offered the teen $150,000 with surety. Harris was offered $200,000 with surety.

Both were placed under a daily curfew of 6 p.m. for the duration of the case.

They are to report to the Portmore police station three times per week and reappear before the court on June 23,2023.

It's alleged that on May 6, the complainant went to conduct business with her National Commercial Bank credit card in Portmore.

The teenager managed to steal the card from a bag. The court heard that video footage shows him taking the card.

The teen is said to have taken pictures of the card and sent the information to Harris who shopped using the details.

Harris was held after the bank notified the owner of the numerous transaction that took place.

A report was made to the police and an investigation led to the arrests.

-Rasbert Turner

