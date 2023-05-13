Jamaica thrills visitors to Washington DC’s Around the World Embassy Tour

WASHINGTON, DC:

The spirit of Jamaica was the toast of Washington, DC’s highly touted Passport DC ‘Around the World Embassy Tour’ 2023, as the Jamaican embassy opened its doors on May 6 to throngs of guests to the US capital city.

Not even the long lines that at times spilled out on to the streets, snaking from the embassy around the block into Connecticut Avenue, could dampen the mood of those who made the Jamaica stop in DC, eager for a sample of delectable bites of Jamaican cuisine and culture. The event was part of an annual Washington tradition that takes participants “around the world” for a variety of food, art, dance, fashion, music, innovations, and manufactured goods from different countries.

With people gathering as early as an hour before the embassy doors opened, a warm and energetic atmosphere welcomed the visitors eager to explore the rich heritage and flavours of Jamaica. The event proved to be a resounding success, undoubtedly leaving a lasting impression on the more than 1000 people who attended.

One of the highlights of the evening was the exquisite culinary tour in which there were authentic Jamaican delicacies that tantalised the taste buds, featuring mouthwatering jerked chicken and patties, skilfully prepared by the talented chefs from D.C. Jerk@Nite. Complementing the savoury delights were rum punch cocktails, refreshing juices, and delicious snacks compliments of Grace Foods.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Jamaica Tourist Board and Sandals Resorts generously offered participants temporary escape to the white sand beaches of Jamaica. Through immersive displays and captivating visuals, guests experienced the allure of the island’s crystal-clear waters, vibrant marine life, and stunning landscapes. The JTB-Sandals partnership gave visitors an opportunity to dream, to envision themselves basking in the warmth of the Jamaican sun and enjoying a truly unforgettable vacation.

IMMERSIVE CULTURAL EXPERIENCEThe Caribbean island’s vistas, flora and fauna were also brought to life with artwork from Cheery Joseph, a New York-based Jamaican painter.

“It was a pleasure to host such a diverse and enthusiastic group of visitors during the Passport DC ‘Around the World Embassy Tou’,” said deputy chief of mission at the embassy, Nicola Barker-Murphy.

“Our goal was to transport our guests to Jamaica through an immersive cultural experience, showcasing our vibrant traditions, delicious cuisine, and the natural beauty of our island. We are thrilled to have been able to share the spirit of Jamaica with all who attended.”

Its participation in Around the World Embassy Tour was yet another powerful statement by the Embassy of Jamaica of its continued commitment to foster cultural exchange and strengthen the bonds of friendship between Jamaica and the United States said Barker-Murphy.

“Events DC’s Around the World Embassy Tour and Passport DC attract nearly 27,000 attendees each year and allow the diplomatic community to highlight the very best of their home countries,” remarked Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates.

She said, “Washington, DC is a world-class destination for many reasons. With such a high concentration of embassies, locals and tourists have an unparalleled opportunity to experience a wide range of local, national, and international traditions from around the globe. I love that we can benefit from each other for inspiration and creativity in so many ways, art, cuisine, fashion, dance, music and so much more.”