PNPYO wants speedy implementation of tougher penalties for child attackers

The People's National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO) is urging the Government to move faster to legislate stiffer penalties for persons convicted of abusing children.

The call comes amid three recent cases in which a seven-year-old girl from St Mary was found in bushes after being allegedly abducted and raped; the reported rape of a 12-year-old girl in St. Elizabeth and the alleged rape of an autistic teenage patient at the Kingston Public Hospital.

The youth arm of the opposition party says the cases are "all horrific and abhorrent crimes that demand our attention and action".

“It is extremely gut-wrenching to hear of these incidents where our children suffer at the hands of vile miscreants. I am urging the government to ensure that swift and impartial justice is met for these depraved individuals. It is crucial that the sentences for these crimes reflect their severity, particularly when committed against children," said President of the PNPYO, Senator Gabriela Morris.

The PNPYO said it's urging the Government to provide adequate support for survivors of sexual violence, including access to counselling, medical care, and legal assistance.

"We recommend that the government move with alacrity to amend critical legislation, such as the Child Care and Protection Act to ensure stricter penalties for offences against minors," it said.

It also said the authorities should utilise institutions such as the National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica and community groups, social workers and other stakeholders to conduct interventions aimed at dispelling negative and harmful behaviour's and perceptions that continue to protect offenders.

The Government has been pursuing the legislative amendments to provide for stiffer penalties for perpetrators of crimes against women and children.

