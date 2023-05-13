Wins for Americans Sha'Carri Richardson and Twanisha Terry at Kenya meet

(AP) — The United States' Sha'Carri Richardson took victory in the women's 200 in a meet record of 22.07 second at the Kip Keino Classic in Kenya on Saturday, to follow up on her win in the 100m at the Doha Diamond League a week ago.

Kyra Richardson (22.77s) and Shannon Ray (22.82s) completed an American sweep in that race.

Sha'Carri said she wanted to run in the 100m in a showdown with Jamaica's two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. In the end, Fraser-Pryce withdrew from the meet with a muscle strain and Richardson stepped up to the 200m.

In the absence of both of them in the 100m, Twanisha Terry won in 10.86 seconds. Terry, or “Tee Tee” as she's known, was on the US gold medal-winning 4x100 relay team at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon last year.

“The race was good. I wanted to impress the home crowd and it's an amazing feeling to keep doing what I do,” she said.

New Zealand's Zoe Hobbs was second in 10.97 and Belgium's Rani Rosius third.

Jamaica's Kimberly Williamson was seventh in the women's high jump with a leap of 1.82m. The event was won by Yaroslava Mahuchikh who cleared 2m.

Home favorite Ferdinand Omanyala won the men's 100 meters, beating a pair of Americans for a world-leading time of 9.84 seconds.

Omanyala, who has eyes on the 100 title at the world championships in Hungary in August, had the backing of the crowd at the Moi International Sports Centre, which included Kenyan President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Omanyala won a tight race to edge Kenneth Bednarek, who was second in 9.98 seconds. Marvin Bracy-Williams (10.03) was third.

“Though I did not break the African record as promised, I'm happy with the world lead,” Omanyala said. “This year, it's me against time with the target of the world title.”

Canada's Aaron Brown (20.12s) dipped ahead of the US′ Kyree King (20.18s) and Liberia's Joseph Fahnbulleh (20.19s) in the men's 200.

American Janee' Kassanavoid threw up a big surprise in the women's hammer with her heave of 74.25 meters to win. Compatriot Janeah Stewart was second with 71.43, both ahead of Poland's reigning three-time Olympic champion and world record-holder Anita Wlodarczyk.

Ethiopians Negasa Dekeba and Samuel Duguna won gold and silver in the men's 3,000 meters steeplechase, stunning a Kenyan crowd that's used to seeing a home winner over the jumps at this meet. Abraham Kibiwot was the first Kenyan home in fourth.

Ukraine's world silver medallist, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, leapt 2.00 meters for the victory and the world lead in the women's high jump, and another Ukrainian, Kateryna Tabashnyk, took third behind Britain's Laura Zialor.

