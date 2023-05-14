British residents in $58m cocaine-smuggling-bust for court May 17

A retired nurse is among three British residents who will face the courts on May 17 over the alleged attempt to smuggle $58 million worth of cocaine on a flight to the United Kingdom from the Sangster International Airport in St James.

The incidents happened on May 6.

The three are Loran Bartley, a 59-year-old retired nurse from West Bromich; 37-year-old Luke Bradly, a construction director of Erdington, and Burthland Hodges, 49, of Erdington - all in Birmingham, England.

In the first incident, Bradly was arrested at about 1:45 p.m., while he was in the process of boarding the flight that was destined for Birmingham. During routine checks, cocaine weighing approximately five kilograms was found concealed in his luggage, the police say.

In the second incident, about 4:20 p.m., Bartley was arrested when he was attempting to board the same flight. He was allegedly caught with cocaine also weighing approximately five kilograms— the illicit drug was seen concealed in his luggage.

Hodges, believed to be a co-conspirator, working with Bartley, was later arrested in St Ann.

Hodges is the organiser for the contraband that was found in the possession of Bradly.

The police claim that Hodges would source the drug locally and pass it on to carriers.

Bartley and Bradly were charged with possession of, dealing in and attempting to export cocaine as well as conspiracy to export cocaine.

Hodges was charged jointly with Bradly with conspiracy to export cocaine.

All three men were charged on May 10 after they were interviewed in the presence of their attorneys.

They are scheduled to appear before the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday.

