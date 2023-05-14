Hopewell in Hanover records fourth murder in seven days

A man was stabbed to death in Hopewell, Hanover, on Saturday afternoon, in the same time period Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, was touring the community that's now recorded its fourth murder in seven days.

The latest victim has been identified so far only as ' Clarksman' , who was living in the community up to the time of his death.

Reports are that about 4 p.m., the man was standing outside a bar and restaurant at the beach front along Hopewell main street, when he was attacked by an unidentified male armed with three knives.

The attacker stabbed the man multiple times before escaping in the area on foot.

The man died on the spot.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Police later arrived and removed the body to a morgue.

Clarksman is the fourth person to be murdered in the Hopewell community over the past seven days.

Chang toured several violence-hit communities in western Jamaica on Saturday.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com