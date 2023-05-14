Man City two wins away from retaining English Premier League title

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Manchester City's seemingly relentless march toward the English Premier League football title continued with a 3-0 win against Everton on Sunday.

The team now require two victories to retain their trophy.

Two goals from Ilkay Gundogan and another from Erling Haaland — his 52nd of the season — secured the points at Goodison Park and stretched City's unbeaten run to 21 games in all competitions.

It was an 11th straight win in the league, which has seen the defending champions overhaul long-time leader Arsenal at the top of the table and put Pep Guardiola on the brink of a third successive title and his fifth in six seasons.

Defeat for Everton, meanwhile, leaves the Merseyside club just one point above the relegation zone and in a desperate fight for survival after 69 years in the top flight.

If Leicester beats Liverpool on Monday, Everton would drop into the bottom three with two games to play.

Few expected Sean Dyche's team to cause an upset against City, even after its shock 5-1 win against Brighton on Monday.

And despite holding the visitors for a long period of the first half, the game was effectively settled inside two minutes before the break.

Gundogan fired City ahead with a moment of improvisation that seemed to come from nothing in the 37th minute.

With his back to goal, the Germany international controlled Riyad Mahrez' cross from the right with one touch before flicking a shot over his shoulder and past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Two minutes later City's lead was doubled, with Gundogan the provider this time when crossing for Haaland to head in a second goal.

It was only the Norway striker's third touch of the match to that point.

Gundogan struck his second after the break with a curling free kick from the edge of the area to continue his outstanding campaign.

While Haaland's goal-scoring feats has earned him the majority of the praise this season, and saw him named Footballer of the Year on Friday, Gundogan has been a key part of City's three-pronged trophy pursuit of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

