Triple murder rocks Mount Zion in St James

The police are investigating the shooting deaths of three unidentified men in the community of Mount Zion in St James on Saturday night.

The incident happened on the Mount Zion main road about 10:30 p.m.

Motorists reportedly stumbled upon the bodies along a section of the roadway, and summoned the police.

A police team found the victims' bodies with gunshot wounds.

Investigators from the St James police division and the Major Investigation Division said none of the men had any form of identification, or cell phones in their possession.

Anthony Murray, Jamaica Labour Party Councillor for the Rose Hall Division says the killing of the three men in his division is of "concern" because they do not appear to be from the area.

"So, we don't know where this violent crime is coming from," he said adding that "this one is shocking to me because we are not accustomed to that in recent times."

A total of 11 persons have been murdered throughout the parish of St James over the past seven days, including two double murders in Canaan district and Mount Salem.

Last night's killing came hours after National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang led a tour of violence-hit communities in Hanover and St James.

- Hopeton Bucknor

