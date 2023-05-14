Two shot in Manchester bar attack
A man and a woman were shot and injured in an attack at a bar in the New Green community of Manchester on Saturday night.
According to police reports, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the victims were among patrons at the business establishment in New Green square when they were pounced upon by a lone gunman who opened fire hitting them, before escaping.
The woman is said to have sustained gunshot wounds to the head.
The area has seen a flare-up in violence in recent months.
On March 3, cookshop operator Catherine Matthews, 39, was shot dead, and her husband injured as the two walked home from their shop in the night.
- Tamara Bailey
