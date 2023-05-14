UN chief in Jamaica, Haiti and climate change top agenda

United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres is now in Jamaica on a two-day working visit, with the worsening instability in Haiti among the top agenda issues.

Guterres arrived in the island on Sunday afternoon.

Prime Minister Holness and the secretary general will hold bilateral talks on several issues including Jamaica's lead role in mediating the situation in Haiti and how to involve the international community, a statement from Jamaica House said.

The two leaders will also discuss the impact of the climate crisis in the Caribbean and the upcoming midterm review of the global framework for disaster risk reduction.

"Jamaica's leadership in efforts to reform the global financial architecture so that developing countries including middle income countries can restructure and sustainably manage debt as well as to technology and finance at affordable rates to invest in growth inclusive sustainable development will also be on the agenda," the statement added.

Holness said: “We are pleased that the Secretary General will visit at the pivotal juncture. I look forward to the engagements and fruitful discussion on critical matters which Jamaica stands ready to be a critical partner."

Jamaica and Canada are co-chairs of the Group of Friends of SDG Financing and co-convenor of the Secretary General's Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond initiative.

An advisory from the Office of the Prime Minister said Holness and Guterres will face the media for photos only tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Holness' Devon Road offices.

