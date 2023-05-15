Another British woman held at Sangster airport over cocaine seizure

Another British woman has been taken into custody for allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in St James.

The police say she was arrested on Friday for reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act following the seizure of over five kilogrammes of cocaine.

They say the drug, which has a street value of over $28 million, was found concealed in her suitcase.

It is reported that the woman was about to board a flight to London on Friday afternoon when her luggage was searched.

According to the police, during the search, five packages of cocaine were discovered in her luggage.

She was subsequently arrested.

